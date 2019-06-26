Menu
Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

