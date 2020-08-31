Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Major step forward in helping veterans on brink

31st Aug 2020 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there's still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

letterspromo

No one - military personnel, veterans, or everyday Australians - should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

More Stories

defence force personnel letters to the editor mates 4 mates suicide prevention veterans affairs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chamber backs ‘scaled-back’ Noosa Triathlon

        Premium Content Chamber backs ‘scaled-back’ Noosa Triathlon

        Business As Noosa Council prepares to vote on capping events at 500 people, a peak business body has thrown its weight behind the organiser’s plan to allow 3500.

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained

        Melbourne Cup winner, Matt Golinksi saddle up for race day

        Premium Content Melbourne Cup winner, Matt Golinksi saddle up for race day

        Council News Noosa is jockeying to promote its food dining on October 4 with the gates opening...

        Beaten, left in gutter: Ryan turns nightmare into bright future

        Premium Content Beaten, left in gutter: Ryan turns nightmare into bright...

        Your Story Ryan Croft was beaten outside a pub and left in a gutter