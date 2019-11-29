Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Makavelii’s mum ditches bail bid

by Pete Martinelli
29th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE expected bail application by a White Rock mother charged with the torture and manslaughter of her infant child has been abandoned.

A Notice of Abandonment was filed with Cairns Supreme Court on Wednesday on behalf of Lina Marie Daley, 21.

Ms Daley is charged with causing the death of her 13-month-old boy Makavelii Leoni after he was found unresponsive by paramedics in their White Rock house at 9am on September 24 last year.

He had stopped breathing, and gone into cardiac arrest.

White Rock mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni.
White Rock mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni.

The bail application filed by in the Supreme Court by barrister Kelly Goodwin argued Ms Daley's circumstances had changed to allow her bail, including a heavy study program while in custody at Townsville Women's Correctional Centre.

It was expected he would argue for her release on bail in the court today.

Detectives charged Ms Daley with manslaughter, torture, and drug trafficking in October.

She has not yet entered a plea to the charges and remains in custody.

Ms Daley had earlier been denied bail in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

application bail lina daley makavelii leoni supreme court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        premium_icon Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        News During her three-year-old daughter’s battle with cancer and until her tragic death, a Noosa mother turned to art to help them through their most difficult time.

        NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        Council News Noosa locals eyeing a seat in council take the early running.

        Round the world trip you want to win

        Round the world trip you want to win

        News A small $50 could win you a trip of a lifetime around the world for two people, but...

        Fill the night with Doonan carols

        Fill the night with Doonan carols

        News Santa Claus is coming to Eumundi town for Doonan community so raise your voices.