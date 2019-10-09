Make peace with your curiosity

A SPECIAL JOURNEY. the very private Makepeace Island on Noosa River. Photo Lachie Millard

A SPECIAL JOURNEY. the very private Makepeace Island on Noosa River. Photo Lachie Millard

SLOW Food Noosa has a very special offer up for grabs.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to “Makepeace” with your curiosity.

There is more to Makepeace Island than superb luxury in a stunning environment and now you can visit for an exclusive tour, with sunset canapés and bubbles on Monday, October 21.

You can learn about chef Lisa Mahar’s approach to Slow Food and the island’s commitment to good, clean and fair food that is local, seasonal and fresh.

Enjoy complementary wine, beer and food with the fresh flavours of the region while hearing from some of our Snail of Approval producers who have contributed to the delicious tastes of the night.

Tickets are limited and there are only a handful left.

Cost for members is $99 plus booking fee, non-members $125 plus booking fee.

Booking is via Sticky tickets.

Logistics: On Monday, October 21, be ready to board the ferry from 4.15pm for a 4.30pm departure from Tewantin Marina.

Follow the big green footprints when you enter Noosa Marina; the Noosa Queen will be located behind Pier 11 Restaurant.

If parking at the Marina you will need to register your car’s number plate at the kiosk or risk a fine.

The departure from Makepeace Island will be at 7pm for arrival back at the Tewantin Marina by 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, other upcoming events with Slow Food Noosa are: Friday, November 15 — Slow Food Noosa President’s Dinner at the Noosa Waterfront Restaurant; and Friday, November 22 — Slow Food Noosa AGM at Noosa Boathouse Restaurant.