Make the most of new energy saves

NOOSA residents can save money by thinking smarter on their energy use.

According to Noosa Council, locals should be taking full advantage of a new Queensland Government rebate which sees households eligible for up to $300 rebate on the purchase of a new washing machine, fridge or air-conditioner.

The Queensland Government's Energy Efficient Rebate, which kicked off this year to assist households to reduce their power bills, provides rebates of up to $300 on the purchase of new 4-star or higher energy rated household appliances purchased on or after January 1.

Noosa Council's CEO Brett de Chastel said this was a terrific initiative of the Queensland Government to assist households to reduce their power bills.

"By reducing electricity consumption, we also reduce emissions from coal-fired power stations,” Mr de Chastel said.

"So if you are considering upgrading your appliances, council encourages you to take advantage of this State Government rebate opportunity.”

Households will be able to apply for one of the following rebates:

$200 for a 4-star energy rated washing machine

$250 for a 4-star energy rated fridge

$300 for a 4-star energy rated air-conditioner

If you choose to purchase a PeakSmart air-conditioner, you may also be able to apply for additional financial benefits available through Energex's Positive Payback Program.

Only one appliance rebate is eligible per household and proof of purchase will be required as part of the application.

Applications are not yet open, so if you have made the most of the new year sales, and have held onto your receipt to submit with your application.

This proof of purchase must show payment in full dated on or after January 1.

To learn more, go to www.dews.qld.gov.au.