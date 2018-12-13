Make this Christmas a little sweeter

GROCERY shopping at Christmas is often busy, making sure your pantry is full in case of un-announced guests.

And Noosa Shire Woolworths customers can help make a difference by purchasing a 50-cent token in the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal to provide a meal for Australian's in need.

It is believed more than four million Australian's are experiencing food insecurity and the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal hopes to raise more than $1 million nationally to assist in delivering more food to more than 1,300 charitable agencies.

Customers can contribute locally and purchase a meal token at Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin or online.

"There will be many families all across the country, including Noosa Shire struggling to put meals on the table,” OzHarvest Queensland state manager Amy Cobb said.

"Through the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, together we can ensure charities can help support those in need and meet the growing demand for support.”

Woolworths is also stacking its bakery shelves with limited edition packs of 'Santa Cookies' with 50-cents from each pack sold going to OzHarvest.

This sweet addition to the annual fundraiser makes for the perfect treat to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Customers can purchase a meal token until December 24 and have the opportunity to take their token home or put it on display in-store.