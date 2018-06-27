Makeover for Plaza

INSIDE AND OUT: An artist's impression of the upgraded interior of Noosa Junction Plaza.

NOOSA Junction Plaza is set to gain a new look from later this year, in keeping with the rejuvenation of the Junction overall.

The shopping precinct, which sits on the corner of Sunshine Beach Road and Noosa Drive, was built in 1987.

"Our goal is to make the centre stand out because, after surveying all stores and local customers, a lot of people didn't even know Target was in the centre,” Ozprop Holdings property manager Vidal Wills said.

"Even less knew IGA was there and our bold aqua blue does achieve that.

"The plaza has been a prominent local shopping centre for over 30 years, we want to help boost the urban renewal currently under way in the Junction.”

Upgrades, projected to start in September, will include new flooring, an expanded IGA - and the existing walking ramp system is to go.

"A new travelator (system) will be installed to dramatically improve access to the centre,” Mr Wills said.

"Some additional architect flair will be added to each entrance to add some artistic edge to the centre, designed around turning the entrance into a wave to complete the renovation of the centre.”

An artist's impression of the upgraded exterior of Noosa Junction Plaza.

The work is estimated to take two to three months with a December completion, dependent upon the travelator's arrival date from Europe.

The plaza will remain open during the upgrade, but "a majority of work will be completed outside of trading hours to minimise disruption to shoppers and stores”, Mr Wills said.

"The lift will allow all shoppers to continue parking in the basement during renovations.

"The centre will be open for business during renovation and we would like to thank local shoppers in advance for bearing with us during this exciting time.”