MakiMoto serves up flavour and style

FLAVOUR SENSATION: Tempt your tastebuds with traditional dishes with a modern twist at MakiMoto Noosa.

IF YOUR taste buds are chasing an authentic Japanese food experience, the new MakiMoto Noosa gourmet Japanese restaurant in Hastings St is worth a visit.

The Noosa restaurant is the MakiMoto group's first foray into Queensland and fresh, natural tastes are core to its food philosophy.

In Japan, "maki” means a form of sushi, "moto” means originally from nature.

Head chef Mark Lee and his team bring this philosophy to Hastings St with a wide range of Japanese gourmet - from sushi rolls, sashimi, kushiyaki from the grill, mains to desserts.

Stepping inside, the experience is pure elegance. And you could be forgiven for thinking you're in Melbourne, or New York.

The architecturally designed space has a focus on giving customers a contemporary feel, using the best materials for optimal food preparation.

You can watch as the sushi chef sets about creating the most amazing sushi platters and bowls of sashimi that he then sets on crushed ice decorated with seashells and pebbles and serves smoking with a dash of liquid nitrogen.

The design is chic, the materials high end and the food ... well, the impressive presentation and taste are on a par.

Fresh seafood is a given - from the melt-in-your-mouth salmon on the sushi to the oysters with tosazu and mignonette served up as a starter. It's all delicious.

"We believe MakiMoto Japanese Gourmet on Hastings St, provides a unique offering to Noosa,” said Jamie Park, owner of MakiMoto Group.

"The restaurant design was purposely built to complement the range, fresh flavours and great food presentation that is on offer to the Noosa and the wider Sunshine Coast community.”