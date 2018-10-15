Making art lots of fun

Artist Wendy Epp is hosting Art After Dark in October.

Artist Wendy Epp is hosting Art After Dark in October. contributed

EVER wanted to learn how to draw the human figure?

This month's Art After Dark has a treat in store with award-winning artist Wendy Epp as the guest instructor.

Her speciality is the exciting and beautiful art of life drawing so head along to Wallace House next Thursday for a night of champagne, party food and a whole lot of fun.

At the end of the night you'll have a canvas with your impressions of a real live model to take home.

Wendy will take you through sketching first to warm you up for your canvas.

And then you will be free to present your own interpretation of the model with Wendy's tuition.

Art After Dark runs from 5.30-9pm on Thursday, October 25, at Wallace House, Wallace Park, Noosaville.

Bookings are essential and the cost for all materials and food is $60.

Just remember to bring along an old T-shirt or painting apron.

Inquiries phone 54741211 or email create@noosa artsandcrafts.org.au.

The October event is the last Art After Dark night for this year and classes will resume again in February 2019.

All tuition and assistance is voluntary and all monies go to Noosa Arts & Crafts refurbishment of Wallace House.