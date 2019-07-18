Making inroads in to major Noosa projects

NOOSA Council has rolled up its sleeves and answered its critics by posting a 96 per cent completion rate of its capital works program last financial year.

And according to Mayor Tony Wellington this is about as good as it gets.

After reforming in 2014, the newly de-amalgamated council, had struggled at times to carry out the planning and design work to have projects shovel ready, but last year Cr Wellington said more than 90 capital works projects were completed worth almost $23 million.

"It was an ambitious program and once again our staff have done us proud delivering the work in such a tight time-frame.

"The result is about as good as one could get.

"A goal of 100 per cent is unrealistic for any council, because there are always uncontrollable factors such as wet weather and tender responses,” he said.

"There have been numerous challenges, including staff changes, so to get a 96 per cent completion rate is truly a remarkable effort.

The mayor said the council annually aims for around 90 per cent completion of its capital works program.

"We have adopted another ambitious $28.4 million Capital Works budget for the 2019-2020. Limiting our carry-over projects into the next year places us in a good position to tackle the projects listed in this year's Capital Works schedule,” Cr Wellington said

Projects included the upgrade to the Castaways Beach carpark and bus stop, the replacement of two hinterland bridges, completion of the award-winning Park Road boardwalk as well as the refurbishment of the Noosaville Library, plus park improvements at Pomona and Cooran.

Cr Wellington said the completion rate was also a good result for Council's asset sustainability ratio, which is one of the three key measures of financial sustainability required under legislation.

Work is about to start on the Noosa North Shore Beach Campground upgrade, refurbishment of the Peregian Beach toilet block and a new shade house at the Noosa Botanic Gardens.