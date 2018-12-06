Making merry to help school kids

Jane Knight, Carol Donovan and Neridah Rooseboom with the gift-giving tree behind them.

Jane Knight, Carol Donovan and Neridah Rooseboom with the gift-giving tree behind them. Caitlin Zerafa

MORE than 130 people dined in festive celebration last Thursday to mark the end of a busy year fundraising.

Thursday Girls come together once a month and raise money to support students across the Noosa region's state schools.

At View Restaurant the ladies, many joined by their partners for the special occasion, celebrated their last lunch of the year and raised more than $5000.

Committee member Jane Knight said the afternoon was a fantastic success.

"The lunch raised $5485 which we were thrilled about and is a welcome boost to our funds that will be available next year for those children in need of our support,” Ms Knight said.

The breezy location was a perfect place to escape the hot outdoor temperatures as guests got into the Christmas spirit with the gift giving tree.

As a way to fundraise, the ladies placed money into a paper bag to decorate the tree. This put them into the draw to win one of the many donated raffle prizes.

Thursday Girls meet monthly from February to November at local restaurants including Locale, Rococo, Pier 11, Boathouse, Riverdeck and Italian Marina, and attract about 80 members.

Committee member Carol Donovan said the event continued to grow.

"This is our major fundraising event for the year,” Ms Donovan said.

"We've really grown and all the restaurant have been wonderful to us.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Thursday Girls began in 2014 and supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds with financial assistance for approved educational extracurricular activities.

"This enables them to participate along with their school mates in school camps, swimming lessons and helps provide student resource schemes, sports equipment and training, surf skills, school uniforms, and costumes for school plays,” Ms Knight said.

Ms Knight said the donations received were greatly appreciated.

"Thanks to the generosity of our supporters TTG have assisted 359 students since 2014, with grants totalling $68,000 and this year alone we have assisted 69 students with grants totalling $17,000,” she said.