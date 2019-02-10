Making of new grade as Tewantin welcomes China

MOST parents of school leavers are treated to lasting memories of the school clap outs, but at Tewantin State School there has been a reverse honour shown to the Preppies that will stand the test of time.

Four classes of schooling "newbies” were treated on Monday afternoon to the school's first ever clap in.

And deputy principal Rick Cass said no doubt the video footage of the school assembly welcoming the new faces would be shown at their Year 6 graduation.

Principal Rob Jennings made the start of their learning journey a warm one.

"Welcome to our new Preppies,” he said before also greeting the returning and new pupils to the "Tewantin State School family”.

Mr Jennings said all the new starters would find some brilliant friends at a beautiful school and, in greeting the new student leaders, said all Year 6 students had "an important job to do”.

However, he said the school leaders had extra duties to perform and he was "quite pumped” to see them presented with their badges.

The new school captains are Emerson Copping and Noah Sue See. Emerson congratulated the leadership team for 2019.

"I think we will come up with some great ideas to make the school an even better place than it already is,” she said.

"Welcome Preppies to your first ever parade, I'm sure you will love it here at Tewantin State School. I hope all of you will have a great year.”

Noah said the leadership team was looking forward to serving the school.

Mr Cass also greeted 14 visiting Chinese students who will spend two weeks at Tewantin immersing themselves in Noosa school culture.

This is the second visit organised by Chinese Connections Study Tours to the school following a successful cultural exchange last July.

The other members of the Tewantin school leadership team are Samadhi McLennan (vice-captain), Steven Galea (vice-captain), Lily Schulze, Kayden Koh, Amelie Anstey, Mylo Collier, Hayley Ricatti, Josh Nitschmann, Christian Cameron, Tom Davidson, Neve Macaulay, Bonnie Carter, Mya Beadsmoore and Chelcee Rose.

A pair of local canine celebrities, who could not make it to assembly were four-legged school mascots Archie and Lola, who have used their dogged talents by helping promote the school's recycling efforts.