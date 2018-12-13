Making Peregian a 'special village' over two decades

LAST Sunday weekend Peregian Beach Community Association celebrate 20-years on the front lines of the battle to protect the area's environment and village scale.

About a hundred supporters packed the Peregian Beach Community House for the celebration on Sunday.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington acknowledged the PBCA's decades of campaigning against over-development, and to protect the fragile coastal environment.

He said "such battles are never easy, and they can't be fought without considerable cost."

Cr Wellington paid tribute to "the effort, the time, the gnashing of teeth, the sleepless nights and the stress that the PBCA's stalwarts have been able to endure on behalf of their community."

The PBCA Facebook page sums up the group's uncompromising attitude over the years in the wake of threats to the coastal lifestyle and environment: "Let's stay unique and champion our community's understanding and respect.”

The group posted: "Peregian Beach Community Association today proudly celebrated 20 years of fighting to protect our community. Thanks to all those who took part, and who continue to battle for our environment and village lifestyle.”

Highlight of those 20 years included:

· The successful campaign to have South Peregian moved from Maroochy Shire to the Noosa Shire in 2004.

· A marathon 11-year battle - alongside Noosa Council - to ensure the old caravan park site redevelopment complied with the town plan and "meets the expectations of the local community.”

· Representing the community in consultations over the development of the Rufous Street precinct with the upgrade of Rufous Lane as a safe link to the village.

· A dune restoration program.