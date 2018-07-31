Making so Mary with class acts at Noosa District High

COOROY looks like being swept up in some magical musical moments as sure as Chim Chiminey is still a ticket to the stage charm of Mary Poppins.

More than a hundred cast and crew at Noosa District State High School have just held a live-in camp to help ensure they pull off all the wondrous musical escapism of this favourite family theatrical feast.

And from the scenes the Noosa News saw unfold in the first big rehearsal, these talented students and their teachers are weaving an amazing spell of enchantment.

Director/producer of this very believable Mary Poppins productions Louize Lyle said the ball started rolling in February with some weekend rehearsals.

"This is a camp to help the kids bond and bring it all together,” she said.

"This is the first time all the groups have come together - the tech kids have come together with the chorus groups, the singing and acting groups.

"And we've revealed the stage to them - they were pretty blown away.”

Ms Lyle said the school commissioned local florist Twig & Grace to build the main stage sets and the end result looks highly professional for the August 9-11 performances.

There are 120 students on stage and 20 working behind the scenes, with cast aged from 10 to 18 years.

"The biggest challenge is working with so many kids and Mary Poppins is a childhood favourite for so many people,” Ms Lyle said.

"So there's a very big audience expectation - is it going to be like the real one, is the Mary really going to be like Julie Andrews, are they going to pull off the tricks, will she fly? All of that. We're getting there.”

The show already has produced a wow factor with its spectacular dance numbers, awesome acting and unforgettable singing, along with a little trickery thrown in for good measure.

The musical tells the story of the dysfunction Banks family and the nanny played by the talented Year 12 student Jamison Kehl who arrives to help save them.

Narrated by the loveable chimney sweep Bert, played by the charismatic Year 12 student Tom Butler , the musical includes memorable songs, such as A Spoonful of Sugar, Jolly Holiday, Chim Chiminey, Let's Go Fly A Kite and of course, Super- califragilisticexpialidocious.

This production is set to set sail just like Mary's brolly, to capture the hearts and imaginations of everyone. Tickets are available through Trybooking or at the door.