Making your rental house a home

HELPING LOCALS: Doris Solar is passionate about homewares and helping locals shop locally with Gibson's interior set-up service. Caitlin Zerafa

INVESTING in long-term or holiday rental property can be a big decision, but one of Noosa's longest standing homeware stores has made the process of turning a house into a home that bit easier.

Gibsons Homewares runs an interior set-up service for kitchens and bathrooms to take the stress out of what not to forget for owners.

Owner Jo Cook said it is something they have been doing for a number of years and has proved popular.

"We have a niche here at Gibsons and if you want to do home set up we are a bit of a one-stop shop,” she said.

"We can help with anything.”

Ms Cook said they can source crockery, cookware, utensils and towels right down to ironing boards and salt and pepper shakers.

"We have a check-list so it is really easy to do.”

Doris Solar has been working in the homewares section for the better part of 18 years and said she has a passion for helping locals.

"Providing a service to our locals is what keeps the passion going,” she said.

"I love keeping the locals happy and will order in a product if I don't have it.”

Ms Solar said she has sourced good quality products to last long-term for customers.

"I try and encourage people to shop locally rather than globally.”

"There is a lot of online shopping now but with our service people can come in see the products, feel the products and they are supporting the local community.”

Gibsons offers a "personalised service” and Ms Cook said they are known for their contemporary, designer and functional range of products.

For more information on the service email info@gibsons noosa.com.au or phone 54741111.