Male driver urinates out of car during police chase

A MALE driver urinated out of his car while being chased by police through the city and northern suburbs, before hitting road spikes and spinning out of control and hitting a bus stop.

The pursuit started after a police patrol tried to stop a suspected drink driver in a blue BMW on Morphett St in the city about 4.45am this morning.

The driver refused to pull over and police followed the vehicle through North Adelaide and Walkerville and then north along Payneham Rd.

During the pursuit, the driver would slow down and stop before driving through several red lights at intersections.

He continued on Lower North East Rd and Valley Rd, then he veered onto the wrong side of the road to avoid road spikes on Hancock Rd at St Agnes.

At about 5.20am, the motorist slowed to a crawl on McIntyre Rd and urinated out of the vehicle from the driverâ€™s seat.

It was then police patrols were able to place road spikes on both sides of McIntyre Rd, near Montague Rd.

The car hit the spikes, got a flat front tyre and spun out of control before hitting a bus stop.

Police quickly swooped on the alleged driver, 24, and arrested him.

He is currently being interviewed by police for a raft of charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

The BMW sustained minor damage from hitting the bus stop.