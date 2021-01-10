Maleny businesses cleaned after COVID-19 scare

Three Maleny businesses have been affected after a woman unknowingly positive with COVID-19 entered the venues.

Three Maleny businesses have been affected after a woman unknowingly positive with COVID-19 entered the venues.

Maleny businesses have undergone deep cleaning after it was revealed a woman with COVID-19 visited three venues.

The woman had flown into Victoria from overseas on December 26 and was tested in hotel quarantine, where she was found to be positive for the highly contagious UK strain.

Queensland Health issued alerts for the following venues on Saturday afternoon.

Cappriccios Italian Pizza Restaurant between 6.30pm and 7pm on January 6

Purple Palate Cellars at Maleny between 4.15pm and 4.25pm on January 7.

Woolworths Supermarket Maleny between 4.30pm and 4.50pm January 7.

‘Come forward, get tested’: message to residents

COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Maleny



Dominic Venditti from Cappriccios Italian Restaurant in Maleny took to social media urging customers to get tested if they were in the area.

“We were informed by Sunshine Coast Hospital this afternoon (Saturday) that the positive case was outside our restaurant on Wednesday January 6 between 6.30pm-7.00pm,” he wrote.

“If you were around the vicinity at this time it’s urged to get tested.

“Our team working that night are being tested and until we have the all clear we will be closed and self isolating.

“A big thanks to everyone, we love our community, let’s do all we can to stay safe.”

Cappriccios Italian Restaurant in Maleny has closed for deep cleaning.

A staff member from the Purple Palate told the Sunshine Coast Daily the store didn’t close but did undertake thorough deep cleaning.

“Staff members were told they didn’t need to get tested as they were low risk but to look out for symptoms.”

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed they have been working closely with Queensland Health since the announcement.

“Woolworths Maleny underwent a thorough deep clean overnight,” the spokesperson said.

“The store reopened for trade from 9.00am this morning (Sunday).”

Team members who worked in the store during the time indicated, have also been asked to follow the advice from QLD Health.

Maleny Woolworths has undergone a deep cleaning after a woman unknowingly positive with COVID-19 entered the store.

Glass House MP Andrew Powell has issued a statement urging people not to panic.

“I have been reassured the risk to the broader community is extremely low and there is no additional cause for alarm,” he said.

“As a community we survived the challenges of last year with a really positive and supportive attitude and without unnecessary hysteria.

“Let’s keep that approach over the coming days.”