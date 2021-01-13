Menu
Maleny restaurant reopens after UK virus strain scare

Natalie Wynne
13th Jan 2021 1:58 PM
A Maleny restaurant will reopen on Wednesday night after a COVID-19 scare.

Cappriccios Italian Restaurant was forced to close its doors on Saturday after a woman came to the venue unaware she was infected with the highly contagious UK strain of the virus.

The woman had been tested in Victorian hotel quarantine on December 27 where she returned a positive test.

She had completed the mandatory 10 days isolation and then flew to Queensland where she tested positive again.

Woman on Coast tests positive to UK COVID strain
Maleny parents in isolation as hundreds tested

Queensland Health issued alerts for the restaurant, Purple Palate Cellars and the Woolworths supermarket.

Owners from the popular restaurant took to social media to confirm after deep cleaning and testing they would re-open at 4pm on Wednesday.

"Just wanted to say a big thank you from the Cappriccios crew for all the love and support we have received," they wrote.

"We have taken all the necessary precautions to maintain the safety of our staff and the community.

"We are happy to let you know that we are all safe and sound, healthy and happy."

