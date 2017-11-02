Mamma mia: students celebrate Italian culture

RED, white and green were the colours of the day on Friday as Noosaville State School students celebrated Italian culture.

Senior students spent the day rotating through many different activities to immerse themselves in the history and philosophies of the European country.

Italian language teacher Maria Sheehan organised the day to help students better understand the Italian way of life.

"It's my first year teaching here, the whole school has dressed up,” she said.

"I wanted to help the students appreciate Italy and Italian culture a little more.

"They've been doing a project on Italy. We made beautiful Venetian masks when we learnt about 'carnivale'.

"We had a celebration for carnivale. It was just before Lent - carnivale means no meat.

"This was our next big day. I plan to do this every year.”

Mrs Sheehan goes by Senora Maria to her pupils, and encourages students to greet her in Italian.

"I teach Prep on Fridays and I've been teaching them Italian,” Mrs Sheehan said.

"They've been picking it up really well and they can sing If you're happy and you know it in Italian.”

Mrs Sheehan spent her younger years living in Florence where she picked up the language.

"I studied art history in Italy. I really enjoyed living in Florence,” she said.

Students were encouraged to dress in outfits associated with Italian culture.

Many students donned colours of the Italian flag, wore Ferrari apparel, and some even came as giant pizza slices.

"I liked learning about carnivale. It's every year. It's a big celebration and they wear masks,” student Rhianna Gordon said.