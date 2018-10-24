Menu
Crime

Man, 104, arrested for indecent assault

24th Oct 2018 12:22 PM

POLICE have been forced to raid an aged care facility in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs and slap a pair of handcuffs on a 104-year-old resident.

He will face court next month over an alleged aggravated indecent assault at an aged care facility in Sydney's east.

Police will allege the resident at the facility on Carrington Road, Waverley, indecently assaulted another resident, a 94-year-old woman, at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were notified and attended the facility.

Following inquiries, a 102-year-old man was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on November 20.

