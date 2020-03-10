Menu
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

crash death fatality ute

