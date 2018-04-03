Menu
Login
News

Man, 27, on multiple charges following horror Valley fatal

The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill.
The crash at Long Flat, which killed Gympie woman Karen Zahner and severely injured her husband Bill. Jacob Carson
scott kovacevic
by

A GYMPIE man has been charged with multiple drug and dangerous driving offences over a fatal crash at Long Flat which killed a 59-year-old Gympie woman and severely injured her husband.

Joshua James Langley has been charged with multiple offences including one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensil, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of a drug.

Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner was killed when her Hyundai collided with Mr Langley's Ford sedan near the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Rd at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, January 23.

 

William and Karen Zahner.
William and Karen Zahner. Contributed

Mrs Zahner was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED

* Police investigate but no charges laid yet from Gympie fatal

* Details released on Long Flat fatality

* Beautiful couple: friends mourn Gympie crash victim

Karen's husband Bill was a passenger in the car and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for reported internal injuries.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane.

 

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway. Jacob Carson

Mrs Zahner's death shook the Gympie community, with one colleague describing her and Mr Zahner as "the most beautiful couple you'd ever meet".

Mr Langley is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on April 30.

 

The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash.
The Lifeflight helicopter at the scene of the crash. Contributed

Topics:  charged fatal crash gympie court gympie crash police

Gympie Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Local road log jam 'fix' is on the way

Local road log jam 'fix' is on the way

Start of an Ernest way to motor on in Noosa

Memories of river bliss for Noosa's amazing Grace

MILESTONE: A 100 years old but still very young at heart is Grace Smerdon.

Grace turns 100

Dennis takes beach art inland

Master sand sculptor Dennis Massoud on Mooloolaba Beach.

Festival has a sandy edge

Rhea is the new sparky on the block

SWITCHED ON: Connect Electrical dad-and-daughter team Nathan and Rhea Hall, with Wendy Cavanagh.

Dad-and-daughter make a good team

Local Partners