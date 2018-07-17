Menu
Police are investigating the death of a man at Crestmead.
News

Man, 28, dies after being restrained

17th Jul 2018 5:59 AM

A MAN has died in suspicious circumstances in Logan overnight.

Police say the man attended a residence at Huon St, Crestmead about 9.10pm last night when an altercation occurred.

The man - who was known to the residents - was restrained on the ground.

When police arrived they observed the man was not breathing, they commenced CPR but the 28-year-old Slacks Creek man died at the scene.

No one is in custody, and no charges have been made.

Police are speaking with the residents following their investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

