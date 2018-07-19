Menu
Login
Police are investigating an alleged assault of a young girl in Margate.
Police are investigating an alleged assault of a young girl in Margate.
News

Man, 41, dies after being found near motorcycle

19th Jul 2018 5:13 AM

A 41-YEAR-OLD man is dead after he was found unconscious near a motorbike by an off duty police officer.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal single vehicle traffic crash at Derragun in Townsville overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 10.40pm.

The off duty officer commenced CPR but the 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

The death is one of at least four overnight on Australian roads.

Three people died after a head-on collision near Canberra overnight.

Related Items

editors picks fatal crash
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Noosa's missing link complete

    Noosa's missing link complete

    News The boardwalk stretch between Noosa Surf Club and Sails restaurant officially re-opened

    Neil's war with council

    Neil's war with council

    News His concerns ignored, or so he claims

    Finally local after 50 years

    Finally local after 50 years

    News Looking back at first Noosa News building

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    News Kenways selling up after 16 years

    Local Partners