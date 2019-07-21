Menu
Login
Joe Hu prays at the crime scene in Kingston Rd, Kingston. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Joe Hu prays at the crime scene in Kingston Rd, Kingston. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Crime

Son prays as father, 83, quizzed on wife's death

by Patrick Billings
21st Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE son of an elderly woman who died in suspicious circumstances at Logan overnight has prayed in front of his parents' Kingston home.

Joe Hu, of Bundaberg, was mourning his 82-year-old mother, who was found unresponsive in a bedroom of the Kingston Rd residence overnight.

His 83-year-old father is being interviewed by police.

Mr Hu described his mother as a loving woman who stayed out of trouble.

"My mum was a teacher, she was very nice," Mr Hu said.

"She never had any troubles, she was very calm."

Mr Hu said the death was devastating.

"Very sad," he said.

"My father just came back from China."

After talking to police, Mr Hu prayed in front of the family home.

Valieriu Pacuraru described the elderly couple as nice people. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Valieriu Pacuraru described the elderly couple as nice people. Picture: Thomas Morgan

Cleaner Valieriu Pacuraru, of the neighbouring Bethel Romanian Baptist Church, said the couple were of Chinese extraction and spoke poor English.

Mr Pacauraru said the husband had visited the church twice in the past two weeks.

"They were nice people," he said.

"We never heard screaming or (anything)."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the couple were often heard arguing.

"They used to argue a lot," the Kingston resident said.

Police and paramedics were called to the Kingston Rd property just before 1am.

A crime scene has been declared at the residence as officers work to determine the cause of death.

Police vehicles at the crime scene in Kingston Rd, Kingston. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police vehicles at the crime scene in Kingston Rd, Kingston. Picture: Thomas Morgan
crime editors picks investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    What's screening this week

    What's screening this week

    News What's on at Noosa Cinemas

    Find out how to become your own strong, healthy women

    Find out how to become your own strong, healthy women

    News Noosa health professionals to begin energy and vitality program

    Noosa set to go crazy for coffee, martinis

    Noosa set to go crazy for coffee, martinis

    News From workshops to espresso martinis, coffee lovers don't miss this

    Pomona on a high

    Pomona on a high

    News King of the Mountain in Pomona