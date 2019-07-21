Son prays as father, 83, quizzed on wife's death

Joe Hu prays at the crime scene in Kingston Rd, Kingston. Picture: Thomas Morgan

THE son of an elderly woman who died in suspicious circumstances at Logan overnight has prayed in front of his parents' Kingston home.

Joe Hu, of Bundaberg, was mourning his 82-year-old mother, who was found unresponsive in a bedroom of the Kingston Rd residence overnight.

His 83-year-old father is being interviewed by police.

Mr Hu described his mother as a loving woman who stayed out of trouble.

"My mum was a teacher, she was very nice," Mr Hu said.

"She never had any troubles, she was very calm."

Mr Hu said the death was devastating.

"Very sad," he said.

"My father just came back from China."

After talking to police, Mr Hu prayed in front of the family home.

Valieriu Pacuraru described the elderly couple as nice people. Picture: Thomas Morgan

Cleaner Valieriu Pacuraru, of the neighbouring Bethel Romanian Baptist Church, said the couple were of Chinese extraction and spoke poor English.

Mr Pacauraru said the husband had visited the church twice in the past two weeks.

"They were nice people," he said.

"We never heard screaming or (anything)."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the couple were often heard arguing.

"They used to argue a lot," the Kingston resident said.

Police and paramedics were called to the Kingston Rd property just before 1am.

A crime scene has been declared at the residence as officers work to determine the cause of death.