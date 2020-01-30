Menu
A man accused of attempted murder has missed his first court appearence because he was in hospital
Crime

Man accused of attempted murder misses court appearance

by SARAH MATTHEWS
30th Jan 2020 7:33 AM
A MAN accused of running another man over with his car in what is believed to be an Australia Day road rage incident missed his first court appearance as he was in hospital.

Darryl Dighton, 49, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly drove to the Acacia Hills home of his 34-year-old victim around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The NT News understands the pair became involved in an argument sparked by road rage earlier in the evening.

After they allegedly hit each other with sticks and bats, Dighton allegedly got into his car and ran the 34-year-old over and then reversed and ran over him a second time.

The victim was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) for treatment by Careflight.

He is believed to have suffered a broken back as well as serious leg injuries

A spokeswoman from RAH confirmed the victim remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Dighton's lawyer Peter Maley appeared in Darwin Local Court on his client's behalf on Wednesday and explained he was in the Royal Darwin Hospital receiving treatment for injuries and lacerations sustained in the alleged fight.

No application for bail was made.

The matter will return to court on March 3.

attempted murder court crime

