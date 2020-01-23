Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unlock the land’: Call to bring back cultural burns

        premium_icon ‘Unlock the land’: Call to bring back cultural burns

        Environment An indigenous elder has called on government to bring back cultural burns to “train” wildlife to survive bushfires, protect people and the environment.

        5200 jobs in $6 billion roads bonanza

        premium_icon 5200 jobs in $6 billion roads bonanza

        Business Infrastructure boom as $6b spent on road projects in 2020.

        INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: ARIA winner’s wild ride

        News For someone who was sending out their demo at eight-years-of-age, Conrad Sewell was...

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        ‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

        News Noosa Music Society is teaming up with Blush Opera to present an operatic bushfire...