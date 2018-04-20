Man accused of involvement in huge $100k Coast ATM robberies

A SIPPY Downs man has faced court for the first time following a massive police investigation into several Coast ATM robberies that saw several people charged.

Troy John Inifer was one of four people charged after police launched Operation Quebec Seahawk, carried out by detectives of the criminal investigations branch.

The detectives were assisted by investigators from the Drug and Serious Crime Group's Major and Organised Crime Squad, the Dog Squad, Polair, Special Emergency Response Team officers and other Coast units.

The offences allegedly involved the group carrying out surveillance before gaining access to ATMs and robbing machines between September 8, 2017 and February 2018.

Detectives claim they arrested three men as they were attempting to break into a Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye business, targeting another ATM.

Police allege a 34-year-old woman was also involved. Between the four of them, about 90 charges were laid.

Inifer faced the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on 22 charges, including five counts of entering a premise and committing an indictable offence by break-in, seven counts of wilful damage, four counts of attempted stealing, three counts of stealing, two counts of entering a premise with intent and one count of entering a premise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kennedy-Grills said police would allege he was involved in the theft that saw more than $100,000 stolen from ATMs.

Police will allege machines targeted were inside small businesses, plazas and shopping centres across the Coast, including at Nambour, Palmwoods, Burnside, Pomona, Noosaville.

It's alleged Inifer was also involved in the damaging of several security cameras.

Inifer was represented by defence lawyer Mr Kerr.

It was adjourned until May 10.