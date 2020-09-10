Menu
A Gympie man facing allegations of assault and breaching a DVO was refused bail .
Man accused of smashing partner’s head against car window

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
10th Sep 2020 12:05 AM | Updated: 6:11 AM
A GYMPIE man who allegedly smashed his partner's head against a car window in the middle of an argument will remain stuck behind bars until the matter is resolved.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be legally named, appeared in custody at Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday facing allegations he had committed assault occasioning bodily harm and then breached a domestic violence order by striking her on a separate occasion.

He was trying to get bail.

The 21-year-old was seeking bail in Gympie Magistrates Court.
It was alleged the assault happened while he and his partner were driving from Kingaroy to Gympie.

The allegations heard in court were that the partner was concerned about his driving and she asked him to pull over.

A verbal argument broke out, and he pulled the handbrake to stop the car so she could get out and, while the vehicle was stopped, he is charged that he smashed her head into the passenger side window, causing her to temporarily lose her vision.

Once she was out she called police, but the argument continued until they arrived and he drove off.

A DVO was issued, and it was alleged he breached this by striking her twice in the head on another occasion.

The 21-year-old was unsuccessful in his effort to show the court why he should be released on bail.
Duty lawyer Chris Anderson sought bail on the grounds that, as the 21-year-old contested the claims, a hearing may not happen until early next year.

Without bail, Mr Anderson said the man would be stuck in custody despite the fact he may not receive any jail time if found guilty.

Mr Anderson argued that his client agreed to have no contact with the woman if bail was approved.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan was less than impressed, asking if - along with not approaching the woman - the man would also agree to not going anywhere near her head as "that's his favourite target".

Ultimately Mr Callaghan denied his bail request as the 21-year-old had failed to show any reason why he should be freed

crime domestic violence dv gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
