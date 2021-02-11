Man accused of torturing teenager to stand trial

A man who allegedly tortured and held a teenager captive will stand trial in Maroochydore District Court. Picture: File

A trial date has been set for a man accused of holding a teenager captive and torturing him for days, tying him to a bed and beating him with a shovel.

Police allege Michael James Sculac, then 48, brutally assaulted and held the 19-year-old against his will at an illegal bush camp in Eenie Creek in March 2019.

The alleged victim had injuries including scratches, bruising, black eyes and bruises to his thighs consistent with shoe-sole impressions, a court previously heard.

Police searched the campsite on March 10, 2019 and arrested Mr Sculac and two co-accused, Raven O’Hanlon, then 19, and a teenage girl, then aged 16.

Mr Sculac will face court on 10 charges including torture, deprivation of liberty, unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company and threatening violence – discharging firearm.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore District Court for trial on February 15.