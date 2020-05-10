Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been airlifted in a serious condition to a Brisbane hospital after his hand became stuck in a grain mixer near Toowoomba on Sunday.

The man, aged in his thirties, was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service Crews before being transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he would then be airlifted via RACQ LifeFlight on to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is reported the man's right hand was severely injured after it became stuck in a grain mixer on a private property in the Western Downs region.

Originally published as Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

grain mixer rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free family child care is in Noosa: HERE’S WHERE ...

        premium_icon Free family child care is in Noosa: HERE’S WHERE ...

        News The Federal Coalition is ensuring there is free child care to help family budgets hit hard by coronavirus.

        Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        premium_icon Hell, look which former sceptic has downloaded virus app

        News And he lives right here among us Wide Bay federal voters.

        A $1 million road fix to save wildlife

        premium_icon A $1 million road fix to save wildlife

        News Work will begin this month to improve survival chances for wildlife on the Bruce...

        Noosa looks to seal Hastings St’s future

        premium_icon Noosa looks to seal Hastings St’s future

        News The Noosa Council during a special meeting will vote on resurfacing work at Claude...