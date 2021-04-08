Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
​
News

Man airlifted to Roma Hospital after quad bike crash

Georgie Adams
7th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his sixties was airlifted to Roma Hospital with significant injuries following a quad bike incident on a private property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called at 11.17am today with reports of a quad bike accident on a private property in Clara Creek, about 55 kilometres north of Morven.

"The man suffered significant chest, shoulder and pelvic injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"But was airlifted in a stable condition."

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why we have every right to criticise our Prime Minister

        Premium Content Why we have every right to criticise our Prime Minister

        Opinion There’s a lot we don’t get right in this country but one thing we should be proud to defend is our freedom of democracy, writes journalist Eden Boyd.

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk with latest on COVID cases and vaccine

        What New Zealand travel bubble means for Coast

        Premium Content What New Zealand travel bubble means for Coast

        Business Coast tourism providers hope travel confidence will be restored

        Today’s headlines: Mayor sells, travel bubble

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: Mayor sells, travel bubble

        News Here‘s your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening...