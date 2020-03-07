Man alleged to have killed man in crash pleads not guilty

A MAN charged with the death of Dylan Donohue in a crash on the Bruce Highway has pleaded not guilty in Townsville District Court.

The Gracemere man charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Dwayne Leon Joel Mitchell was driving on the Bruce Highway when his Toyota LandCruiser rolled at Alligator Creek.

Mr Donohue, 25, was a rear passenger in the vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash on July 29, 2018.

Police allege Mr Mitchell was driving the vehicle at a high speed when he lost control about 8.15pm.

Solicitor Nathan Smith, for Mr Mitchell, told the court there would be an application to exclude the statements Mr Mitchell made when speaking to police directly after the crash.

Dylan Donohue was remembered as a "beautiful kid" by his mother Sonia Hermann. Dylan Donohue, 25, was killed in a car crash at Alligator Creek on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

A child witness is also expected to take part in the trial.

A barrister does not currently represent Mr Mitchell, but Mr Smith said inquiries were being made to bring a Mackay barrister, briefed on the case, to Townsville for the trial.

Mr Donohue, who was originally from Mackay, was living and working in Home Hill at the time of the crash, and left behind a three-year-old son, Jay.

Speaking to the Townsville Bulletin in November 2018, mum Sonia Hermann said Mr Donohue was the "life of the party".

"His laugh always sticks in everyone's mind," she said.

"He was a real country kid, he just loved the bush, he loved his fishing and he loved his pigging.

"He did a lot in his 25 years, more than most would do in 80 years, he jammed a lot into his life."

The case will appear before Judge John Coker in May.