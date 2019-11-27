Menu
Crime

Man allegedly bought car with fake documents

by Lea Emery
27th Nov 2019 9:11 AM
A GOLD Coast man accused of being in possession of a car purchased with forged documents was on parole when police arrested him, a court was told.

Joel William Dimech faced multiple charges in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday including forgery, fraud and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told police found Dimech had a Mercedes at his Broadbeach home on November 19.

It is alleged that car was brought using forged identification documents in New South Wales last year.

Defence lawyer Jason Jacobson, of Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, said Dimech did not know about the allegedly forged document.

"He had borrowed it from someone and did not want to say who it was," he said.

Magistrate Mark Howden granted Dimech bail on the condition he live at his Broadbeach home and report regularly to police.

But Dimech will not be released soon as Queensland Corrective Services had revoked his parole.

Dimech was on parole in relation to drug trafficking, the court was told.

