Man allegedly high on drugs busted covering for friend

Jeremy Campbell was granted bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A man who was found passed out when police allegedly busted him hiding a large amount of drugs has been granted bail.

Jeremy Scott Campbell was granted bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday, after the court heard his co-offender allegedly admitted to the drugs being his.

Campbell’s lawyer Nicholas McGhee told the court Campbell was under the influence of drugs at the time he is accused of committing the offences.

The court heard Campbell had initially been refused bail on August 31.

Mr McGhee told the court Campbell’s co-offender and the driver of the car had now admitted to police that the drugs and money were his.

The court heard Campbell had employment opportunities if released from custody and had been recently accepted into a rehabilitation centre.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said he didn’t oppose the second bail application taking into account the new information.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said it was understandable Campbell was refused bail the first time, considering his poor ACT history and the seriousness of the charges.

“He was found passed out in the car with a lot of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a lot of money,” he said.

The court heard police found Campbell and a co-offender in a car on Nambour Connection Rd, with the engine running and lights on.

They were both allegedly high on drugs and passed out.

The court heard Campbell had been in custody for 11 days.

Campbell faces charges of possessing dangerous drugs to which he is yet to enter pleas.

“Police (allegedly) found a large amount of drugs and there were indications that this was a commercial amount,” Mr Courtney said.

The court heard that the co-offender allegedly distracted police so that Campbell could hide the drugs.

Mr Courtney granted Campbell bail.

“You know where you’ll end up if you breach any of these bail conditions,” he said.