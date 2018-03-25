Menu
Man allegedly pushes 75yo woman to ground, steals handbag

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman has been allegedly pushed to the ground and her handbag stolen in Ipswich overnight.

According to police, a man allegedly approached the woman on Nicholas Street at 10.40pm, pushing her to the ground and stealing her handbag before fleeing the scene.

Police then attended the scene and took a man into custody on Brisbane Street a short time later.

The man, a 31-year-old from Dalby, has been charged with robbery and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 26.

The 75-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require transportation to hospital.
 

