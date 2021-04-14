Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

Sam Turner
14th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby man will face court after he reversed his car into a shopfront while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident unfolded at a block of shops at the corner of Drayton Street and Myall Street about 8.15pm on April 10.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was in his vehicle in the car park, when he reversed into the business' front entrance.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

The 43-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

dalby business dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog gone dilemma: Slice of surgical courage saves family pet

        Premium Content Dog gone dilemma: Slice of surgical courage saves family pet

        News A Coast family is in awe of their veterinarian’s split second decision to perform the risky operation which saved their pride and joy’s life.

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Explained: Noosa’s crackdown on holiday homes

        Premium Content Explained: Noosa’s crackdown on holiday homes

        Property Hens, bucks parties and celebrations will be off limits

        Brewery hops right into bottling our Coastal vibe

        Premium Content Brewery hops right into bottling our Coastal vibe

        News Eumundi Brewery challenges craft beer lovers to help brew their latest drop from...