Man allegedly set alight due to 'Chinese whispers'

A MAN has been set alight in his Bucasia home because "the rumour mill went crazy", Mackay Police have alleged.

A 42-year-old Bucasia man is recovering in hospital after receiving burns to his legs, chest, and arms.

Police will allege a 47-year-old Midge Point man went to the Fisher St home, impersonating a police officer, about 11.40pm last night to speak with the resident.

The man then allegedly doused the 42-year-old man with an unknown fuel and set him on fire.

It is alleged he also had a 16-year-old accomplice who remained in the car.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said police have had to deal with a "complex investigation".

"It (allegedly) came about due to some false allegations," he said.

"These people (allegedly took it upon themselves to act in a vigilante type manner to take their own retribution.

"The rumour mill went crazy and these people took it upon itself to take action.

"I can't think of a more dangerous thing for anyone to do."

Det Insp Smith said police had already investigated the matter, resolved the issue, found the claims made against the 42-year-old man to be unfounded and had informed those parties that had made the claims.

"And they weren't happy with that and now there are serious consequence," he said.

A 47-year-old man will face Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with attempted murder and impersonating a police officer.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted murder.

A woman is assisting police with their investigation.