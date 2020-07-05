Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Crime

Man allegedly tried to rape woman after beach walk

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN fled from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her on a beach in Far North Queensland yesterday.

Police said the man approached the woman, who was taking photos on the side of the Captain Cook Highway in Cairns, before she agreed to drive the man to his car.

The woman drove the man to his car and then agreed to walk with him on Wangetti Beach, police said.

"Police will allege, while on the beach, the man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her before she managed to flee from the beach," police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Kowanyama man has been charged with assault with intent to rape.

He is expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        Opinion ‘I get it, it’s beautiful and it’s COVID free. Why wouldn’t Victorians want to come to here?’

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian AFL teams headed for Noosa

        Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        premium_icon Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        Crime Woman carrying a baby with a heart condition allegedly attacked

        Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        premium_icon Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        News Police seek assistance to find stolen tinnie