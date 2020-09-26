Man allegedly uses pram to steal joggers

Police are seeking information regarding a man who allegedly used his child's pram to steal property from a Noosa sports store. Picture: Supplied

Police are seeking information regarding a man who allegedly used a child’s pram to steal property from a Noosa sports store.

Noosa police acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said a man allegedly stole a pair of runners from Noosaville sports store Sportspower at 10.39am on September 8.

Sen-Sgt Cavell said the man, who was captured on the store’s cameras pushing a pram, had two young kids with him when he entered the store.

Police are seeking any information into the alleged theft.

Call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

Ref QP2001919992