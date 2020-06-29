Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Get back out there’: Exhausted firies forced into firestorm

        premium_icon ‘Get back out there’: Exhausted firies forced into firestorm

        News Exhausted Queensland firefighters begged for relief at the height of summer’s intense bushfires, but were allegedly ignored.

        Farewell ‘Pottsy’: Tributes flow for talented photographer

        premium_icon Farewell ‘Pottsy’: Tributes flow for talented photographer

        Community Tributes are flowing for former Noosa News and Daily photographer...

        Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

        premium_icon Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

        News First it was classic Hollywood films coming under the microscope for offensive...

        Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

        premium_icon Water Police out in force, here’s what they’re looking for

        News Boaties are reminded to follow the rules of the water as Water Police patrol the...