Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
A man and a woman have been charged with producing child exploitation material using child under 10. A child has been removed from their care.
Crime

Man and woman charged over child exploitation ring

29th Nov 2019 9:00 PM

A man and a woman have been charged and a child removed from their care after detectives and Australian Federal Police broke up a child exploitation ring.

A 38-year-old man from the northern suburbs was charged with communicating with the intent of procuring a child to engage in a sexual act as well as producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

A 40-year-old woman, also from the northern suburbs was also arrested and charged with producing and disseminating child exploitation material.

Police will allege the offenders are known to each other and the victim of the offending is a child aged under 10 related to the arrested woman.

The child has been removed from the woman's care.

Both were refused bail and were remanded in custody after appearances in the Adelaide and Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

child exploitation material court crime sex abuse

Just In

    Why this image is so chilling

    Why this image is so chilling
    • 29th Nov 2019 10:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coolum teen robbed of Sunbowl, college ball shot

        premium_icon Coolum teen robbed of Sunbowl, college ball shot

        Sport A “ridiculous” technicality is set to rob a 17-year-old gridiron star of a grand final and an opportunity to impress in front of college ball scouts.

        Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        premium_icon Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        News During her three-year-old daughter’s battle with cancer and until her tragic death...

        NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        Council News Noosa locals eyeing a seat in council take the early running.

        Round the world trip you want to win

        Round the world trip you want to win

        News A small $50 could win you a trip of a lifetime around the world for two people, but...