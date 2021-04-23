Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Jacob Miley, Jeremy Pierce
23rd Apr 2021 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a Gold Coast apartment tower.

A crime scene has been established at the Sapphire at The Broadwater apartment building at Labrador after the discovery of a 53-year-old man's dead body on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old woman's body was also found in the unit.

Her death is being treated as suspicious while initial investigations suggest the male's death was not suspicious.

Police were called to the unit around 10.20am and a crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley

 

Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.
Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.

Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Police investigations continue.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

More to follow

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide

crime scene suspicious death

Just In

    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

    Zhao 'excited' for Oscars
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:24 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Premium Content 10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Health Noosa residents have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of the virus were detected in the shire’s wastewater treatment plant.

        Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Premium Content Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Weather Overnight temperatures across the Sunshine Coast are set to drop

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially