Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Crime

Man armed with bat confronts kids on quad bikes

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating an incident at a Condon park where a man brandished a bat at two children after he watched them allegedly tear up grass on a quad bike.

Kirwan Police were called to the park last week where tensions rose between the boys' parents and the man who reportedly tried to take matters into his own hands.

The boys, aged 10, were allegedly riding quad bikes around an oval on Thursday and damaging the grass.

The man reportedly emerged from his nearby home armed with a bat and walked towards to the children.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the man reached out grabbed one of the boys' shoulders.

He did not use the bat in the incident.

Snr-Sgt Brosnan said things became heated when more people arrived, but crews quickly dispersed the crowd.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit were investigating the incident.

Neither the children nor the man have been charged.

Originally published as Man armed with bat confronts kids on quads

More Stories

bat crime quad bikes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        premium_icon No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        News Despite the competition being canned, Noosa Pirates senior club is searching for ways they can still take the field in 2020.

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        premium_icon Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        News Noosa Police join forces with QPWS at popular camping spots

        Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        premium_icon Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        News Not everyone is happy about Noosa's newest aged care facility