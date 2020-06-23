Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested after abusing staff at Nambour Coles on the weekend.
A man was arrested after abusing staff at Nambour Coles on the weekend.
News

Man arrested after abusing, yelling obscenities at staff

lucy rutherford
23rd Jun 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NAMBOUR police officers are reminding the community that they won’t tolerate residents abusing staff who are simply trying to do their jobs.

Acting Sergeant of Nambour police Amanda Duhig told the Daily, on June 19 at 12.45pm, a 36-year-old man was arrested from Coles in the Nambour CBD after he abused security officers.

The man, who had a banning order from Coles, was found by security and escorted out the shopping centre.

“He has then yelled obscenities and abused the Coles security officers and then entered the liquor shop and abused staff there,” she said.

“Police attended and he was placed under arrest. Bad behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The man has been charged with public nuisance and trespassing and will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 17.

He is also on bail and not allowed to enter the Nambour CBD.

abusing maroochydore magistrates court nambour coles resisting arrest
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        premium_icon No comp? No worries: Pirates still keen to play in 2020

        News Despite the competition being canned, Noosa Pirates senior club is searching for ways they can still take the field in 2020.

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        premium_icon Police join forces to patrol Noosa’s camping areas

        News Noosa Police join forces with QPWS at popular camping spots

        Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        premium_icon Concerns new development could mean traffic chaos

        News Not everyone is happy about Noosa's newest aged care facility