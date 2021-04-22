Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with the alleged attempted rape of a woman at Noosa Heads on Sunday.
A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with the alleged attempted rape of a woman at Noosa Heads on Sunday.
Crime

Man arrested after alleged attempted rape of Noosa woman

Matty Holdsworth
22nd Apr 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with the alleged attempted rape of a woman at Noosa Heads on Sunday.

Police today arrested and charged a 22-year-old Sunshine Beach man who allegedly confronted a woman walking through Noosa Heads on April 18 and attempted to sexually assault her.

It will be alleged the 34-year-old local woman was walking down a thoroughfare between Noosa Parade and Hastings Street around 5.20am, when a man not known to her exited a vehicle and approached.

The man then allegedly attempted to speak with the woman before grabbing her and attempting to push her to the ground.

The woman managed to struggle free and fled to a nearby business where police were immediately contacted.

Ongoing investigations by detectives led to the arrest on Thursday of a 22-year-old Sunshine Beach man.

He has been charged with one count each of assault with intent to commit rape and deprivation of liberty and is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

maroochydore magistrates court noosa heads noosa police sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman’s new lease on life after COVID-19 redundancy

        Premium Content Coast woman’s new lease on life after COVID-19 redundancy

        Lifestyle A Sunshine Coast woman who turned to her spiritual side in a surprising career change post-redundancy now has international clients.

        Cleaner loads bra with doctors’ scripts to fuel drug habit

        Premium Content Cleaner loads bra with doctors’ scripts to fuel drug habit

        Crime Dale Jessica Freeman sneaks doctors’ scripts to fuel drug addiction

        Terri Irwin’s sweet moment with baby Grace

        Terri Irwin’s sweet moment with baby Grace

        Celebrity Bindi Irwin’s newborn daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, at zoo