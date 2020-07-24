Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window

A 35-year-old man is behind bars charged with more than 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and other sex abuse offences.

The Moreton Bay man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood there is just one alleged victim.

He appeared briefly in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 24 charged with 43 offences.

The alleged offences occurred between June and July this year.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr made a bail application on behalf of the man, but it was denied.

The matter was adjourned to October 2 for a committal mention.

