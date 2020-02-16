Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 8:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ugly school defamation case ‘causing damage to everyone’

        premium_icon Ugly school defamation case ‘causing damage to everyone’

        Education A judge has told a warring Queensland school parent and teacher’s aide to “get on with their lives” after a vicious rumour turned into a $600,000 defamation case.

        Noosa Outriggers’ golden sprint efforts

        premium_icon Noosa Outriggers’ golden sprint efforts

        News Noosa digs in deep for top outrigger results on the national stage.

        Simply the best there is seven times over …

        premium_icon Simply the best there is seven times over …

        News Noosa Masters Swimmers in a class of their own after seven straight wins.

        Eden plans on innovation expansion

        premium_icon Eden plans on innovation expansion

        News Cooroy hospital looks to expand with major upgrades.