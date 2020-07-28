Man assaults fuel station employee after attempted robbery

Rory Charles McNeill will be remanded in custody until August 21.

Rory Charles McNeill will be remanded in custody until August 21.

A 34-year-old man will remain behind bars for allegedly assaulting a 7/11 attendant who intervened when he caught him trying to steal drinks.

Police will allege on Sunday at 9.30am, Rory Charles McNeill attempted to steal bottles of drinks from Maroochydore 7/11 on Aerodrome Rd.

“He (allegedly) assaulted the store attendant whilst trying to flee and ended up in a fight with the attendant and civilian who assisted,” a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is alleged that during the scuffle, McNeill threw two punches at the attendant and struggled when being restrained.

Police found McNeill at the Maroochydore Subway a short time later, where they arrested him.

He also allegedly damaged the police car door when put him under arrest.

McNeill faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with robbery using personal violence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, wilful damage of police property and contravening a police direction.

He will be remanded in custody until August 21.