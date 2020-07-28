Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rory Charles McNeill will be remanded in custody until August 21.
Rory Charles McNeill will be remanded in custody until August 21.
Crime

Man assaults fuel station employee after attempted robbery

lucy rutherford
28th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-year-old man will remain behind bars for allegedly assaulting a 7/11 attendant who intervened when he caught him trying to steal drinks.

Police will allege on Sunday at 9.30am, Rory Charles McNeill attempted to steal bottles of drinks from Maroochydore 7/11 on Aerodrome Rd.

“He (allegedly) assaulted the store attendant whilst trying to flee and ended up in a fight with the attendant and civilian who assisted,” a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is alleged that during the scuffle, McNeill threw two punches at the attendant and struggled when being restrained.

Police found McNeill at the Maroochydore Subway a short time later, where they arrested him.

He also allegedly damaged the police car door when put him under arrest.

McNeill faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with robbery using personal violence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, wilful damage of police property and contravening a police direction.

He will be remanded in custody until August 21.

11 maroochydore attempted robbery maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: St Kilda Saints’ weekly Noosa schedule

        premium_icon REVEALED: St Kilda Saints’ weekly Noosa schedule

        News The Saints have revealed what a week in the life of an AFL footballer looks like. SEE SCHEDULE INSIDE

        Finally Today’s Tim arrives in virus-free holiday haven

        premium_icon Finally Today’s Tim arrives in virus-free holiday haven

        News Today Show’s Tim and his crew had mail-order perfect Queensland winter conditions...

        PM’s flying fish visit as virus cuts Queensland trip short

        premium_icon PM’s flying fish visit as virus cuts Queensland trip short

        Politics Prime Minister Scott Morrison praises efforts of prominent fishery

        Reality TV ‘wife’ shares her dating disasters

        premium_icon Reality TV ‘wife’ shares her dating disasters

        TV A Sunshine Coast “wife” has shared some of her dating disasters and believes...