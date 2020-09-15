Man attacked by partner after ‘swearing at her puppy’

A woman faced Kingaroy Court today for attacking her partner after he swore at her pet dog. File Photo.

A MAN was left with bruising to his lower neck and collarbone after his partner pushed him out of her home for swearing at her beloved pet dog, a court heard.

The 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order made in October of 2019 before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today (September 14).

At about 8am on August 29, 2020, the defendant called police to her Tingoora address after the complainant refused to leave the premises following a heated argument. According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, a fight had started in relation to the aggrieved "swearing at a puppy".

"There was a heated exchange with both parties yelling. The defendant asked the aggrieved to leave and he said he had nowhere to go."

"He was assaulted and received bruising to both sides of his lower neck area, near his collarbone. When police attended, the defendant said she had put her hands on him but didn't remember how. It was a blur."

Defence Lawyer Mark Werner said the defendant asked the aggrieved to leave her property after he began swearing at her dog, who she considers to be "one of the family".

"She doesn't think she caused all of the bruising, but she doesn't know because he was fully clothed. But she did try and push him from the residence before calling police."

A photograph of the bruising was supplied to the court, however, the prosecution could not confirm whether the entire injury was inflicted by the defendant. Since some of the bruising appeared to be fresh, while other areas had already yellowed, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair considered it unlikely the defendant was solely responsible.

Due to her young age, family obligations, and early plea of guilty, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair released the defendant on a six month good behaviour bond in the sum of $500.

No conviction was recorded.